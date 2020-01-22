|
|
Roger Merle Melton New
1925-2020
Roger Merle Melton New, 94, of Weston Lakes (Fulshear), Texas passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Roger was born in New Baden, Texas on July 22, 1925. She graduated as valedictorian from Franklin High School in 1942. She served her church and community in many capacities throughout the years. Roger (DeeDee) was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. She will be remembered most to her family and friends for her faith in God and her love, devotion, and dedication to her family.
Roger was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Jack Harold New. She is survived by her children, Mark New (Dicque) and Carole New Goddard (Steve), seven grandchildren (and spouses), and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Simonton Community Church in Simonton, Texas on Friday, January 24 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fulshear Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Simonton Community Church or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020