Roger Darwin Norton

1923-2019

Roger Darwin Norton passed away March 25, 2019 at his home in Houston, TX. He was 95 years old. He was born November 15, 1923 in Machias, New York, the son of Darwin Parker Norton and Nina Mae Sprague Norton. He is remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his quick wit, and his devotion to his family. He was a WWII Navy veteran and married Virginia Louella Best on July 1, 1945 in Las Vegas, NV. He graduated from Cornell University in 1948. He worked as a Control Systems Engineer, retiring in 1989. He is survived by his wife of over 73 years, Virginia, his five children: daughters, Evelyn Aileen Norton Badger (Ted), Carolyn Louise Norton Shouse (Jack), Janet Best Norton Badger (Bruce), and sons, David Roger Norton, and Paul Darwin Norton, 18 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, his three half-brothers, Frank, Joel, and William Matteson, and his sister Avis Lucille Norton Williams. His body will be cremated, and his ashes scattered at a later date. A Celebration of his life will be held at Eagle's Trace, April 12th at 11:00AM. Contributions in his name can be made to the Houston Audubon Society.