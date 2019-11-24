Home

Kubena Funeral Home, Inc. - Hallettsville
507 South Main Street
Hallettsville, TX 77964
361-798-3271
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Kubena Funeral Home, Inc. - Hallettsville
507 South Main Street
Hallettsville, TX 77964
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Kubena Funeral Home, Inc. - Hallettsville
507 South Main Street
Hallettsville, TX 77964
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
400 E. Fifth St.
Hallettsville, TX
Roland Henneke


1928 - 2019
Roland Henneke Obituary
Roland H. Henneke
1928-2019
Roland H. Henneke, 90, of Hallettsville, passed away 11/18/19. He was born 12/20/28 to Alfred & Mina Henneke in Arneckeville, TX.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Dorothy Grahmann, 11/9/53 at Sacred Heart Church. He retired from Houston Chronicle in 1995 when they moved to Hallettsville.
Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; 1 grandson, great granddaughter & daughter-in-law; parents, 8 brothers & sisters.
Roland is survived by his children: Gerry (Roy) Gardner; Jackie (Harold) Kapalski; Laurie (Jesse) Martinez; R. John; Rick (Kathy); Jim (Colleen); Jeff (Kem); 9 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Vernon Henneke, Jimmy Henneke, Mark Kramer, Randy Fojt, Eddie Grahmann, Tommy Grahmann, Jr.
Pallbearers: Vernon Henneke, Jimmy Henneke, Mark Kramer, Randy Fojt, Eddie Grahmann, Tommy Grahmann, Jr.
Memorials: Roland & Dorothy Grahmann Henneke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Atria Assisted Living, Brookdale Assisted Living, & Brookdale Skilled Nursing/Hospice and especially his Hospice Nurse, Jessica.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
