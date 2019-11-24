|
Roland H. Henneke
1928-2019
Roland H. Henneke, 90, of Hallettsville, passed away 11/18/19. He was born 12/20/28 to Alfred & Mina Henneke in Arneckeville, TX.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Dorothy Grahmann, 11/9/53 at Sacred Heart Church. He retired from Houston Chronicle in 1995 when they moved to Hallettsville.
Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; 1 grandson, great granddaughter & daughter-in-law; parents, 8 brothers & sisters.
Roland is survived by his children: Gerry (Roy) Gardner; Jackie (Harold) Kapalski; Laurie (Jesse) Martinez; R. John; Rick (Kathy); Jim (Colleen); Jeff (Kem); 9 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation: 5:00 pm, 11/23/19, Rosary at 7:30 pm at Kubena Funeral Home, 507 S. Main St., Hallettsville, TX 77964. Funeral Mass: 2:00 pm, 11/24/19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 E. Fifth St., Hallettsville, TX 77964.
Pallbearers: Vernon Henneke, Jimmy Henneke, Mark Kramer, Randy Fojt, Eddie Grahmann, Tommy Grahmann, Jr.
Memorials: Roland & Dorothy Grahmann Henneke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Atria Assisted Living, Brookdale Assisted Living, & Brookdale Skilled Nursing/Hospice and especially his Hospice Nurse, Jessica.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019