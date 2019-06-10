Home

Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Roland Henry
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX
Roland Henry Obituary
Roland Robert Henry
1929-2019
Roland Robert Henry of Tomball, born April 5, 1929 at home in Oakland, California. Passed away peacefully on may 31, 2019 in Houston, Tx.. He is preceded in death by his parents: Anna Evelyn (Nora) Henry and Joseph Paul Henry. Siblings, Blanche Leonora (Henry) Sardella, Thelma De Paula (Henry) Nelson, Joseph Paul Henry, Jr. and most recently Ruth (Henry)Trippy-Jasven, His son Roland Jr. (Rolly) and his beloved wife Dorothy (Rolls) Henry. Roland is survived by his daughters: Carol Phillips-Aguilar and husband Michael, Evelyn Henry and Doris Henry, grandchildren: Kirsten Henry, Rock Phillips Jr., and Sarah Phillips Gracey. The visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 Monday June 10, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 11:00 in the chapel of Klein Funeral Home, 1400 West Main St., Tomball, Texas 77375, the burial following at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas 77048.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 10, 2019
