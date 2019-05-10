Rolando Edward King

1928-2019

Rolando Edward King Sr., born in Fairfax, Virginia, died peacefully on May 06, 2019, in Kerrville, TX, embraced in the arms of Jesus Christ and surrounded by family and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years Lucille M King, who was called home only twenty days before him. He is also preceded in death by his mother Trudell McDonald and brothers Robert and George McDonald. Rolando is survived by his brother and sister Harvey and Gloria McDonald; daughters Diana King-Gates, Carolyn Hill, Trudell Murphy, Julia Bradford and Angela Santero; sons Michael, Rolando Jr., Patrick and Duane King. He was the proud grandfather to Jonathan, Constance, Desiree and Mercedes Gates; Rachel King; Tiffany Rupp, Dawn Ritter and Sean King; Keith, Brandon, Kyle and Danielle Chapman, Jay and Mathew Hill; Aaron and Andrew Murphy and Amanda Brown; Curtis Charles Bailey, Austin King; Haley, Hunter and Holly Bradford; Christian, Jackson, Katie and Alex King; Raphael and Therese Santero, plus a host of great grandchildren. Rolando was raised in the heart of Washington D.C., a proud Redskin football fan. He was a skilled lab technician, who served the US Army, the Red Cross at Walter Reed Medical Center, and the Bethesda Naval Medical Center. He transitioned to the field of medical equipment sales and finally retired as a Government service employee at Fort Meade, Maryland. Rolando was a dedicated husband and father, who laid down his life for his family. He ministered in the Catholic Church in a variety of ways, including, mass lector and prayer service leader. Rolando maintained a heart for the poor. In the service of the ones he loved, he never tired. Rolando will be forever missed.

Funeral services for Rolando will be held May 14,2019 at the Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Viers Mill Rd, Rockville,MD 20853. Visitation begins at10:00 AM, funeral mass at 11:00 AM and reception immediately following mass. Wednesday May 15th, his cremated remains will be interred at the Gate of Heaven cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906. The Rite of committal at Gate of Heaven begins at 01:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the King family requests donations be sent to The Goretti Group; a Catholic apostolate, founded by Rolando's daughter Angela Santero, that strives to deliver the message of true love, purity and chastity, through witness talks and retreats. Information can be found on their web address at https://www.thegorettigroup.org/give.html. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary