|
|
Romaine Rene
Weiskopf
1956-2019
Romaine Rene Weiskopf entered into the loving arms of our Lord on November 28, 2019 at the age of 63 years. She was born in Houston, Texas to Dolores Ann and Joseph Nicholas Weiskopf Jr. on June 1, 1956, the 3rd of 8 children.
She attended Pugh Elementary, Queen of Peace Catholic School, Incarnate Word Academy and Austin High School.
Romaine is preceded in death by her father and sister, Denise Weiskopf Benson. She will always be remembered by her mother, Dolores; daughter, Jessica Rene Weiskopf- Davila; 5 grandchildren, Sasha, Daniel, Sarah, Isaiah, Madelyn; sisters, Candace (Spike) and Karen (Carlos); brothers, Nicholas, Randolpf (Stacy), Brian (Tracy) and Derek (Rita); numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; great nieces; great nephews; her dear friend Sheri Pouncey; cousin Diane Fox and extended family members Armando and Rosalind. A special thanks to Jay, her exercise therapist.
The Weiskopf family will be receiving friends and family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for a Memorial Mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 10AM, mass will begin at 11 AM, celebrated by FR. Ben Smaistrla.
In lieu of flowers share a membership to The Children's Museum or Houston Zoo with a child in your life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019