Romeo Laurel
1936 - 2020
Romeo Francisco Laurel
1936-2020
Romeo Francisco Laurel, 83, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away April 19, 2020. He was born in Rio Grande City, Texas on May 11, 1936 to Nieves and Hilda Laurel. He was married to Gladene Rose Laurel for 60 years. Romeo had a career in public accounting and was a successful business entrepreneur.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and the National Guard and had a passion for reading, traveling with family, playing dice, mowing his yard, going to sporting events, and fishing. He loved spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by mom Hilda Laurel and dad Nieves Laurel.
He is survived by wife Gladene Laurel; daughter Christie Hajecate and husband Art Hajecate; son David Laurel; daughter Lisa Meyer and husband Clint Meyer; son Mark Laurel and wife Kristy Laurel; granddaughters Misty Hajecate and Danielle Meyer; grandson Anthony Hajecate; and beloved dog R.J.; and cats: Tom Tom, Hurley, and Ellie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25 from 6:00-8:00PM at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mass will be held Friday, June 26 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 10114 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, Texas. Immediately following, he will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
JUN
26
Burial
Forest Park East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
