Ron G. McCoy
1948-2020
Ron G. McCoy, 72, passed away on June 22, 2020, at The Methodist Hospital Woodlands, The Woodlands, TX, from the COVID-19 virus.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Simpson) McCoy; his son, Ted McCoy, daughter-in-law, Kate Filanowski, and beloved grandson, Charles William Filanowski-McCoy; sister, Charlotte (McCoy) Sullivan and brother-in-law, John Sullivan, and many friends.
Born on St. Patrick's Day in Butte, MT, to Charles William and Opal (Slone) McCoy, Ronnie grew up in Texas. He graduated with honors from Texas A&M University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served his country as a Lieutenant (Junior Grade) in the Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving a distinguished service commendation, then spent his entire professional career in the petroleum business. He retired from ExxonMobil after working in Texas, Norway, and Peru, and then wrapped up his career as vice-president of regulatory affairs for RCP (Regulatory Compliance Partners) Inc., in Houston, TX. He was a Licensed Professional Engineer.
An avid golfer, Ronnie was a longtime member of the Champions Golf Club in Houston, TX, and carried a single-digit handicap for much of his adult life.
Plans for a memorial service are delayed at this time but will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Texas A&M Foundation or the charity of your choice
.