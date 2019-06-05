|
Ronald Maurice
Balsam
1927-2019
Ronald Maurice Balsam, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Ron was born and raised in Houston, and most recently resided in the Texas Hill Country.
He is preceded in death by wife, Betty Plitt Balsam; mother, Jeannette; father, Peter Maurice; brother, Neil; and daughter, Jeannette Christensen. He is survived by sister, Rita Hokanson; brother, Raymond (Sedie); children, Charles (Beth), Richard (Melissa), Michael (Jane), William (Mary), Lawrence, Susan (Glo Minaya), James (Deborah), Elizabeth Wallace (David), and Mary McDougal (Randy); twenty-two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Thursday, June 6, 5pm Rosary 7pm at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77024. Funeral mass Friday, June 7, 10am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd., Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas HS Scholarship Fund, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007 or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019