Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1801 Sage Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Balsam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Balsam


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Balsam Obituary
Ronald Maurice
Balsam
1927-2019
Ronald Maurice Balsam, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Ron was born and raised in Houston, and most recently resided in the Texas Hill Country.
He is preceded in death by wife, Betty Plitt Balsam; mother, Jeannette; father, Peter Maurice; brother, Neil; and daughter, Jeannette Christensen. He is survived by sister, Rita Hokanson; brother, Raymond (Sedie); children, Charles (Beth), Richard (Melissa), Michael (Jane), William (Mary), Lawrence, Susan (Glo Minaya), James (Deborah), Elizabeth Wallace (David), and Mary McDougal (Randy); twenty-two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Thursday, June 6, 5pm Rosary 7pm at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77024. Funeral mass Friday, June 7, 10am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd., Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas HS Scholarship Fund, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007 or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now