Ronald "McKinley" Bell
1941-2019
Ronald Bell, 78, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by wife, Patricia, his children Leah and Dorian (Carmella), grandchildren Princess McCrae, Kennedi Simpson, Caiyah Simpson, Devin Bell, and Danah Bell, sister Carolyn Franklin (Willie) and brother-in-law James Lark. He was predeceased by his parents Delores Bell and Herman Bell, Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston, Texas
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019