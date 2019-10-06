|
|
Ronald John Bitto
1952-2019
Ron Bitto, 67, passed away September 30, 2019. Born March 6, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, Ron grew up the second of twelve children in Wildwood, Lake County, Illinois. Ron graduated from Carmel High School in Mundelein, Illinois and was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University, where he graduated in 1974. A gifted writer, Ron worked in public relations in Manhattan before moving to Houston where he worked in marketing and communications for oil services companies for over 30 years. He studied at the Yale School of Drama and his creative writing included novels, plays, and a memoir of his mother's life. His artistic passions included a love of drawing and painting. He was a devoted family man who generously gave his time to many organizations, including leading his sons' cub scout packs, volunteering with political campaigns and candidates, working with his alumni association and interviewing prospective students, donating blood, and serving as president of his neighborhood HOA. A beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Ron was respected for his professional expertise, and well loved by his friends and family. Ron and his wife Constance enjoyed forty-five years of happy marriage as best friends who shared a passion for literature, travel, hiking, and the arts. Ron was predeceased by his sister Louise, his mother Mary, and his father Louis. Ron is survived by his wife Constance, his son Evan and his wife Jennifer, his son Andrew and his partner Samantha, his sister Christine, and his brothers Louis Anthony, Thomas, Steven, Michael, Mark, Matthew, Andrew, Mitchell and Alexander. He is also survived by his many sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.earthmanbellaire.com to sign the online guest book or leave condolences for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019