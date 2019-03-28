Ronald Ray Bundick

1937-2019

Ronald Ray Bundick, age 82, passed away at his home in Lindale, TX on February 28, 2019. He was born in Houston, TX on January 13, 1937 to Rev Vestal Creed "Jack" Bundick & Pearl (Hartman) Bundick. He grew up in Houston and had a 30-year career with the Houston Fire Department, retiring as a Captain. He spent the last 10 years with his devoted wife, Susan (Kaiser) Bundick, and they enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends and attending church services and Sunday School at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, TX. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Shirley (Bundick) Sanders and Juanita (Bass) Bundick, his wife of 42 years. In addition to his loving wife, Susan, he is survived by his sister, Fern (Bundick) Hildebrandt Roberts, son, Ronald Craig Bundick and wife Darla Bundick, daughter Lisa (Bundick) Phillips and husband Keith Phillips of VA and grandchildren Robert, Savannah and Ryan Phillips and Justin Bundick. Ronnie graduated from Smiley High School in 1955 where he made friends that he remained close to. Ronnie's father was a Baptist minister and Ronnie had a lifelong, deep relationship with the Lord. Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service and Celebration of Ronnie's Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home at 206 W. South Street in Lindale, TX. A site has been selected and a landscaping design has been developed and approved for a Memorial Garden at Kaiserhof Retreat Center in Tomball, TX and a permanent memorial will be established for Ronnie there. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made on behalf of Ronnie Bundick at https://www.kaiserhofretreatcenter.com/memorial-garden/ or at: Kaiserhof Lutheran Retreat Center Memorial Garden For Ronnie Bundick 22610 Tuwa Rd. Tomball, TX 77375. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary