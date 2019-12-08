Home

Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant St
El Campo, TX 77437
(979) 543-3681
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant St
El Campo, TX 77437
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Triska Funeral Home
612 Merchant St
El Campo, TX 77437
Ronald Davila


1957 - 2019
Ronald Davila Obituary
Ronald Davila
1957-2019
Ronald Ray Davila, 62, of Houston, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1957 in Kenedy to Everardo Davila and the late Olga Ramirez Mungia.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hatley and husband Michael and brother, Danny Davila and wife Pam, all of Houston.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
www.triskafuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
