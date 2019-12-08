|
Ronald Davila
1957-2019
Ronald Ray Davila, 62, of Houston, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1957 in Kenedy to Everardo Davila and the late Olga Ramirez Mungia.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hatley and husband Michael and brother, Danny Davila and wife Pam, all of Houston.
Visitation begins 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 10 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
www.triskafuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019