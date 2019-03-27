Ronald Gene Embry

1943-2019

Ron Embry died peacefully on March 25, 2019, from complications due to a stroke he had suffered four years ago. Ron was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas and graduated with honors in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas. Ron had over a forty year career with ExxonMobil and was active in civic and charitable organizations in Baytown and Houston. Being a "born teacher", Ron enjoyed teaching chemistry at Incarnate Word Academy in retirement. He was an avid reader and eager consumer of any and all sports.

Ron is predeceased by his wife, Lynn Embry; his parents Edith and Elva Embry, and his brother Michael Embry. Ron is survived by his wife, Mel Gallagher, his son Ron Embry, Jr and wife Chris; his son Michael Gallagher; his son Matthew Gallagher and his wife Katherine; his grandchildren Alex Embry and Emily Gallagher; his brother Bob Embry and wife Judy; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens of Bellaire for their wonderful and compassionate care of Ron, as well as Hospice Plus and caregivers Vicki Torres and Lillie Martinez.

A family interment will be held at Brookside Memorial Park. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019