Ronald Anthony Espinor

1950-2020

Ronald passed away on August 8th. He was an Alum of Jeff Davis High School, class of 1969, voted " Most Talented" because he was an outstanding athlete, an artist and entertainer. Even though he was handicaped due to childhood burns, he was very athletic in high school earning the position of linebacker for the football team. He sketched portraits from photos, and performed as a ventriloquist at school functions/family gatherings. As an adult he became a master carpenter, designing and building cabinets. Ever the eternal optimist, he brought humor and joy to all who knew him. He loved to dance and tell jokes. He will be sorely missed. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Alice Espinor. He is survived by daughters, Roxanne Garza and Rhonda Lewis, Brothers; Richard Espinor Jr, Robert Charles Espinor and Roger Andrew Espinor many Aunts, Uncles, Grand children Great Grand children and cousins. Services will be on 8-21-2020 at Monument Baptist Church 3602 East Blvd, Deerpark, Tx. Visitations 2 - 3 PM Private, 3 - 5 PM Public, Service at 5PM. Burial 8-22-2020 at 11AM at Forrest Park cemetary on Lawndale, Houston, Tx.



