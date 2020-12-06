Dr. Ronald Vincent Glauser

1935-2020

Dr. Ronald (Ronnie) Vincent Glauser, known lovingly to his family and friends as "Doc", went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, just shy of his 85th birthday. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Pat) Welu Glauser; his parents, Harry and Claudia Glauser; and his brothers, Harry and Jack Glauser. He is survived by his four children, Gloria Glauser Ayala (Juan), Alicia Glauser Clemens (Matt), Ronald Vincent Glauser Jr., and William Walton Glauser (Amy); his older brother, George Glauser; as well as his 9 grandchildren, Sterling Ayala Tramonte (Matt), Harrison Ayala (Ashton), Chandler Ayala, Blakeley Ayala, Addysan Ayala, Matthew Clemens Jr., Berkleigh Clemens, Avery Glauser, and Luke Glauser; and his great-grandchild, Tatum Tramonte.

Ronnie was born on November 24, 1935 to Harry and Claudia Glauser at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas. He attended St. Anne's Catholic School, where he began dating his future wife, Pat, in the 6th grade. Ronnie graduated St. Thomas High School in 1954 and then attended the University of Texas, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1957, Ronnie was accepted to The University of Texas Dental School and married his childhood sweetheart, Pat. He graduated from dental school in 1961 and began his dental practice with his brother, George. In 1962, Ronnie was drafted into the U.S. Army and moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He returned to Houston in 1964, where he raised his family and continued his dental practice until he retired at the age of 83.

Ronnie served on the boards of St. Joseph Hospital from 1983-2007 and St. Thomas High School from 1987-2000. He was inducted into the St. Thomas Hall of Honor in 2000. He was also a lifetime member of the Texas Dental Association and has an endowed scholarship in his name at the University of Texas Dental School, which was created by his lifelong friends, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Reckling III.

Ronnie had an undeniable passion for dentistry and could make any trip to the dentist fun for his patients by cracking jokes in the exam room. He also loved fishing, crabbing, and entertaining family and friends at his home in Tiki Island. Ronnie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and enjoyed spending his last days with his family by his side, especially his first great-grandchild, who was born earlier this year.

The family would like to thank Beverly McCoy and Ola Houston for the love and compassion they showed Doc over the years.

We are grateful for our time with Doc and know he will be forever remembered for his megawatt smile, infectious personality, and hilarious jokes.

Remembrances may be sent to St. Thomas High School or a charitable organization of your choice. A funeral service will be held in early 2021 to celebrate his life.



