|
|
Ronald Gene Humlicek
1946-2019
Ronald (Ron) Gene Humlicek entered into the loving arms of our Lord on September 1, 2019 at the age of 72 years old. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 12, 1946 to Martha (Rakowitz) and Milo Humlicek. Ron was raised in San Antonio but moved to Pearland, Texas in the 1980's and considered Pearland his home.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Myers) Humlicek of Pearland, Texas, son, Robert Humlicek of Friendswood, Texas, daughter, Kelly (Greg) Rogers of Huntsville Texas, granddaughters, Brooke and Kate Humlicek of Friendswood, Texas and Morgan Harvey of Huntsville, Texas. He is also survived by brothers, David (Judy) Humlicek of Idaho, Larry (Barbara) Humlicek of San Antonio, Texas, Johnny Humlicek of San Antonio, Texas, Sister in law, Dewanna (Bruce) Warner of Montgomery, Texas, Brother in law Bob (Kelly) Myers of Friendswood, Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by former wife June Humlicek, sister in law Betty Humlicek, nephew Johnny Humlicek, parents Martha and Milo Humlicek, mother and father in law Jean and Earl Myers.
Ron was a Vietnam Veteran served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer. Ron was an avid Texans and Astros fan and never missed watching a game. Ron met Deborah Myers at a party on September 9, 1989 and were married on August 11, 1990. Ron and Deborah enjoyed twenty nine years of inseparable happiness.
The Humlicek family will be receiving friends and family on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at South Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will continue on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with services starting at 10:00 AM and burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation for any of the following causes: National League of POW/MIA families, or The Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019