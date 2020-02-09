|
|
Ronald Jamail
1948-2020
Ronald (Ron) Patrick Jamail, aged 71, unexpectedly passed away this Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Ron was born July 24, 1948 in Houston, Texas to George and Constance Jamail. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1967. Ron was a licensed Master Plumber who owned his own business for many years before starting a career in corporate facilities management where he was employed by Compaq, Johnson Controls, and CRBE before retiring in 2011.
In 1971 Ron happily married his high school sweetheart, Sydney Ella Jennings, who was his wife for more than four decades. Ron is survived by his wife, Sydney, his two sons and daughters in law, Emile and Lori Jamail and Michael and Leslie Jamail; four grandchildren, Genevieve Ella (12), George Emile (8), Mila Eileen (3), and Macy Eleanor (11 months); two sisters, Stacey Jamail, and Kimberley Jamail; one brother, Mark Jamail, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Patrick Jamail.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Ron enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons and grandchildren as well as relaxing at his bay house in Schicke Point along the Carancahua Bay in the Texas Gulf Coast. Ron had an energetic, larger-than-life personality; he touched many with his passion for life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Conservation Association.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020