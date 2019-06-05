|
|
Ronald Roy Lill
1946-2019
Ronald Roy Lill, 72, Lincoln, NE passed away May 29, 2019. Born October 18, 1946 in Battle Creek, IA to LeRoy Otto and Rubye Hazel (Miller) Lill. U. S. Air Force Veteran serving in Greenland during the Vietnam War.
Ron started with the Lincoln Police Dept. in 1970 and Lancaster County Sheriff's Dept. in 1974 and then joined the Houston Police Dept. in 1977 – 1997.
Family members include his wife Mavis; daughter Heather (Erik) Rasmussen, Littleton, CO; sister Carol (Jim) Ramspott, Ft. Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanette Gramps and brother Larry Lill.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (6-7-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Shram Rd., Omaha, NE on Monday (6-10-19) at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund, or Capital Humane Society.
No visitation/cremation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019