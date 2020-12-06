1/1
Ronald Marsh
1948 - 2020
Ronald Lee Marsh
1948-2020
Ronald Lee Marsh, 72, of Baytown, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence.
Ronald was born April 2, 1948 in Baytown, to parents; Albert and Gertrude Smith Marsh, and has been a lifelong resident of Baytown. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Class of '66. Ron accepted an invitation to Annapolis to play football but after a high school knee injury, he was not able to attend the Naval Academy. Robert E. Lee Head Coach, Ron Kramer found him a roster spot & scholarship to play for the Rice Owls in Houston. He then went on to earn a B.A. in Economics from Rice University, where he lettered in Football. He was a three-year starter at inside Linebacker & as a Junior was a Captain of his 1969 Rice Owl Team playing both Arkansas & Texas in the Southwest Conference, before those teams would go on to settle the National Championship that year. He would graduate from Rice University in May 1970.
Ron & Glenna would marry in December 1970 & while working for Shell Oil Company in Houston, Ron went on to South Texas College of Law. While there he would earn a E.E. Townes Award for scholastic excellence, an American Jurisprudence Award and received his Jurisprudence Degree in 1974.
Ron started his Legal Career in Baytown, venturing out on his own. He practiced law for 46 years, working in Baytown serving his clients in Harris & Chambers County. Ron was certified and joined the Texas Trial Lawyers Association where he remained a long-standing member his entire career & was also a certified Attorney in the United States Southern District of Texas.
Ron held memberships in the State of Texas Bar Association, Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Baytown Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association and the Bay Area Shooting Club. His Lifelong passion was hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He could be found paddling up Cedar Bayou to hunt mallards, chasing trout & reds in Trinity Bay, hunting antelope, elk & Dahl sheep in North America, hunting Mule deer in the Sonoran Desert or in his decades long pursuit of hunting Trophy White-tail deer in Old Mexico.
His latest passion was his Kinney County acreage along the West Prong of the Nueces River. He and Glenna spent all their free time improving, building and hunting the Ranch. He was able to enjoy hunting hogs, Trophy axis, turkeys & even a Trophy Himalayan tahr.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Gertrude Smith Marsh and brother: Paul Albert Marsh. He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Glenna Conder Marsh, son: Brennon Marsh and wife Beverly, daughter: Courtney Beaulieu and husband Chad, grandchildren: Matthew and Preston Marsh, along with numerous other relatives and special friends.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Crespo & Jirrels Funeral
and Cremation Services
6123 Garth Rd.
Baytown, Texas 77521
281-839-0700
www.crespoandjirrels.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
