Ronald Glen Mitchell
1954-2020
Ron Mitchell, age 65, of Houston, Texas passed away suddenly on February 10, 2020. Ron was a giant of a man, husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and friends with limitless energy. He was born in Bonham, Texas to JoAnn and Bobby Glen Mitchell. He loved Bonham and spent many wonderful childhood and young adult days with his beloved Grandmother Maggie Mitchell. Ron was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in 1983, beginning a 37-year long career as a Real Estate Attorney.
Known for his ferocious tenacity among his colleagues, he was well-liked and well-respected among his peers. He was an active member of his church and Tai Chi group. He was an avid world traveler and would tell anyone who asked that his most memorable adventure was his Christian Pilgrimage to Israel with his church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Trudy Mitchell, precious daughters Hilary and Emily Mitchell, treasured grandchildren Stella Bornemann, Jaime Barrett and Eric Mitchell, son-in-law Pete Mendoza, sisters Laura Mitchell and Linda Sanders, brother Steven Mitchell, and his nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly. His family invites you to celebrate his life in a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church Downtown 800 Houston Ave, Houston, TX 77007 on Saturday, February 15th at 5:00pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to Trinity Lutheran Church Downtown, the church that renewed his faith and brought him peace with God (or vote Trump 2020).
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020