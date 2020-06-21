Ronald N. Lindquist1940-2020The world became a smaller place with the passing of Ronald N. Lindquist in Houston, Texas on June 16, 2020 at the age of 80.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Helen E. Modlin and Everette T. Modlin, his biological father Norman Lindquist, his brother Thomas Modlin, and his sister Lida Lindquist Knowles. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his children Ronald Lindquist, Jr., Karen Potter, Katherine Hermez, Aaron Lindquist and his wife Diane Lindquist, Kylie Drennon, Kristina Lindquist and her husband Tyler Tucci, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Ron was born in Portland, Oregon. He was a determined, hardworking, and incredibly intelligent man. He started his professional career at Northwest Copper in Portland in the late 1950s. While at Northwest Copper, he met Roger Black. With $2,000 and a few hand tools to their name, Ron and Roger took a big risk and left Northwest Copper in 1969 to form Dynamic Products, Inc. He and Roger moved to Houston, Texas in the early 1970's and together they grew Dynamic until Roger retired in the 1990's. Since that time, Ron's professional life was spent growing Dynamic into one of the largest domestic manufacturers of fittings in the entire United States of America. Ron was active on the MSS committee and has been instrumental in bringing a pragmatic, manufacturer-based viewpoint to this important committee.Although Ron had tremendous professional success, his greatest accomplishments are the innumerable lives that he has positively impacted and influenced. Incredibly generous to the people around him, Ron was deeply loved by his employees, many of whom worked with Ron for decades. Ron helped everyone, his family, his employees, his friends – everyone. Despite running a complex, rapid fire business, Ron always had time to talk and made a point of remembering birthdays and events in other people's lives – often recognizing them with a special gift or present. Ron always imparted his wisdom from those "grey hairs" to all those who needed it or sought his advice. Ron treated all around him, regardless of their station in life, with kindness and integrity. He was known for his honesty; you may not like the answer or advice he provided, but he was always honest. He was, at times, incredibly stubborn, but at the same time, incredibly kind. Ron was a powerful person and he helped so many reach heights that they did not themselves realize they could reach. He will be intensely missed.Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial and Funeral Services. For specific details regarding the funeral services, please reach out to the Lindquist family or Dynamic Products Inc.