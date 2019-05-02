Ronald D.

Ostermiller, Jr.

1938-2019

Ronald D. Ostermiller, Jr., 80, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas of a cardiac arrest. Ron is a long-time resident of the Houston and Katy area.

Ron was born on December 18, 1938 in Sterling, Colorado to Ronald D. Ostermiller, Sr. and Argyle Viola Horton. He graduated from North High School in Denver, CO and received a B. S. degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO. He was a member of West Houston Bible Church. At the time of death, he was employed at Quad Consulting, Inc. and Quad Personnel Consultants.

He is preceded in death by parents and sister, Betty Louise Prichard.

He is survived by daughter, Susan Ostermiller Landgraf of Austin, TX and sister, Judith Ann Williams of Kingsland, TX.

Graveside Services will be 3PM, May 3, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. Memorial Services will start at 10:30AM, May 4, 2019 at West Houston Bible Church, 1500 West Sam Houston Parkway, N., Suite 104 Houston, TX 77043. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2019