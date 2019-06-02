Ronald Wayne Peebles

1936-2019

On May 26, 2019, Ronald Wayne Peebles joined our Heavenly Father. Ron was born August 28, 1936 to Frank and Lois Peebles, joining older brother Lester Lee and younger brother Nathan Ray. He grew up in Houston attending Marshall Junior High, Jefferson Davis High School and University of Houston. Ron married Sherri Uden Peebles in 1983. He liked to say that was the best decision he ever made!

Ron was enterprising, ingenious and innovative. He honed these talents at Warner Brothers picture division, Warner & Reprise Records, Churchill Pumping Units, and True Value Hardware. Ron used his expertise to develop 32 retail record stores, Record Town/Sound Town. Upon retirement Ron further drew upon his expertise becoming a dealer and ultimately a Texas distributor for Sno Biz Shaved Ice.

He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Sherri Uden Peebles, she survives at their home in Coldspring, TX. Also, his brother Nathan Ray Peebles and wife Oliva, three children; Sabrina Peebles Izbrand and husband David, Ronald Clayton Peebles and wife Mary, and Kyle Wayne Peebles; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was "Uncle Ron" to a great many nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss drawing upon his knowledge and expertise.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Lois Pruett LaGacy and Frank Peebles, stepfather Leonard Lin LaGacy, brother Lester Lee Peebles, daughter Julia Anne Peebles Laubach, son-in-law Edward James Laubach and grandson Christopher Francis Izbrand.

A memorial service will be held to honor Ron's life and accomplishments at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Hwy 150, Coldspring, Texas at 2:00 pm on June 8, 2019. A reception will follow at the United Methodist Church in Coldspring from 3-5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Memory of Ronald Wayne Peebles to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, (936) 324-8557/hospiceinthepines.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary