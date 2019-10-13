|
Ronald William Schmid
1944-2019
Ronald Schmid was born, January 15, 1944, in Sikeston, Missouri. It was during World War II, and Ronald's father, Harold W. Schmid was stationed there serving in the US Army Air Corps. Ronald's mother, Jean Rote Schmid had accompanied him. He died September 26, 2019, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 75. Ronald attended Houston Public Schools, graduating from Reagan High School in 1963. While attending high school Ronald worked at Mitchell Electric in Woodland Heights, repairing radios. It was the beginning of a life long career in radio and electronics. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Air Force in July, 1963. After basic training, he was initially stationed at Mountain Home Air Base, Idaho, but was eventually deployed to Cam Ranh Bay Air Base in Vietnam, where he served from 1966 to 1967. After discharge from active duty Ronald returned to Houston where he went to work for Bausch and Lomb. Later he worked for the Link Division of Singer Corporation at the NASA Clear Lake campus. He was particularly proud of his maintenance work on the flight simulator for training astronauts. When Singer lost the contract to service NASA equipment, Ronald made a significant career change to the US Postal Service's North Houston Mail Processing Center. He enjoyed several years of retirement before passing. Ronald is survived by his sister, Vicki Schmid Faulkner, his brother Raymond Schmid, his Aunt Bridget Jensen and many loving cousins. A memorial service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1602 W. 43rd St. at 11 AM. Instead of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Ronald's memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019