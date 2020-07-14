Ronald Swiech
1950-2020
Ronald "Big John" Swiech, 69, left this earth on July 1, 2020. Ron was born on August 23, 1950 in Houston, TX to parents Joe and Gladys Swiech. He is a graduate of Cy-Fair High School, Class of 1970. After high school, Ron entered the Army with his twin brother, Donald Swiech. He served in the Military Police while in the Army. Ron worked many years with Central Transport before moving to Lynco Flange where he retired in 2018, after dedicating 29 years of service in the warehouse. He enjoyed a variety of card games, watching tv, growing his tomato plants, online shopping, a good BBQ with his friends and family and always making people laugh.
Ronald Swiech is survived by his sister, Sally Cresswell and husband Forrest, brothers Donald Swiech and Doug Swiech and wife Debbie; children, Kenneth Swiech and wife Cheryl, Stacy Marcum and husband Tom, Jessica Squier and husband Christopher and Phillip Swiech and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Kamy, Tyler, Jacob, Lane, Alayna, Zoya, Caroline; great-grandchildren Braeden, Katie and Elijah.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AmericanHeritageFuneralHome.com
for the Swiech family.