Calvary Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery
21723 Aldine-Westfield Road
Humble, TX 77338
(281) 443-3340
Ronald Tardy
Ronald J Tardy
1941-2019
"Absent from the body, but present with the Lord" were some of the last words spoken by our beloved Ronnie before he stepped from this world into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ronnie's loving presence is deeply missed by his devoted wife Karen, his step daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and countless others who were fortunate enough to call Ronnie a friend. While we mourn the lose of Ronnie to our earthly lives, we rejoice in knowing he is with our Lord and reunited with his loved ones who proceeded him in rest.
At Ronnie's request, no services will be held. The family asks that you celebrate Ronnie's life by donating to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
