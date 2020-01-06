|
|
Ronald Buckley Thompson
1926-2019
WWII veteran Ronald Buckley Thompson passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 21, 2019 at Clarewood House Assisted Living, Houston Texas. Ron was born on April 30, 1926 to Sam Monroe Thompson and Ruth Lucinda (McAllister) Thompson in Anadarko, Oklahoma, where he spent his childhood. He enlisted in the U.S Navy at age 17. During WWII, he served on the Destroyer USS Laws, D.D. 558, in the Pacific from November 1944 until September 1945. Ron was given an appointment to Annapolis, but chose to return home to attend Oklahoma University where he earned a B.S. degree in Geology. While at OU, he married Patricia Ann Mark on September 5, 1948. After OU, Ron and Patty moved between Lafayette, LA and Houston TX where he worked as a geologist. Ron and Patty had four children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. His children and grandchildren were honored to know him and shared that he was strong, kind-hearted, fair, respectful of all, generous, loving, funny and admirable. Ron is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchild and nephew.
The family extends their deepest thanks to Ron's physicians, nurses, Clarewood House and Houston Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be determined.
Please consider contributions to any of the following, Clarewood House Assisted Living, Houston Hospice or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020