Chapelwood United Methodist Church
11140 Greenbay St.
Houston, TX 77024
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapelwood United Methodist
11140 Greenbay St
Houston, TX
Ronnie Ayers


1942 - 2020
Ronnie Ayers Obituary
Ronnie Mac Ayers
1942-2020
Ronnie Mac Ayers passed away on Wednesday, January 1st. He loved the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston Astros, playing tennis and golf. He is survived by his son, Carter Ayers and his loving wife Karen Ayers.
Service will be on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 in the chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist 11140 Greenbay St, Houston, TX 77024.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or Houston Hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
