Ronnie Linn Gaines

1967-2020



A very special person left us suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Ronnie Linn Gaines, a resident of Stafford, Texas, was born October 23,1967 in Houston, and was proud to be a 7th generation Texan.. The son of Marsha Phifer Gaines and John Alvin Gaines, he was raised in the community of Fresno and attended Blue Ridge Elementary School, and then went on to Quail Valley Jr. High, and Dulles High School.

His academic life blossomed when he enrolled in WCJC Sugar Land during its early days. He served as class President and began to enjoy the benefits of his learning by joining the staff of the Fort Bend-Southwest Star on the ground floor of their new TV station. Ronnie was the "jack of all trades" under the guidance of the late Bev Carter, as he launched his newly acquired media skills. He worked in almost every area it takes to produce a TV event. This experience continued to benefit him as he went on to HBU in Southwest Houston, majoring in mass media and psychology. He graduated in 1996. It was there that he further developed his skills in writing and editing that served him well in his later endeavors.

Ronnie was predeceased by his grandparents Howard and Lanelle Phifer and William Houston and Faye Gaines; also by his father John Alvin Gaines, and his brother Howard Watt Gaines. He is survived by his mother Marsha Phifer Gaines, sister Shelly Gaines Schroeder, his niece and nephew Kayte and Jason, and their children, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Those who knew Ronnie will remember him as a very kind and generous person, always eager to please and to help others. He will be missed greatly in his circle.

A service of worship and praise for Ronnie's life will be scheduled at a future time.



