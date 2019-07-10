Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Ronnie Jones
Ronnie Jones


1938 - 2019
Ronnie Paul Jones
1938-2019
Ronnie Paul Jones of Houston passed away June 29, 2019, he was 80 years old. Ron was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Rita, father to his 3 children, and grandfather to his 9 grandchildren. Successful in life and in business, Ron was a proud patriot and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Spring, TX. Private family graveside services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery.fThe family asks that remembrances be made to Outreach at Prince of Peace Catholic Community 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019
