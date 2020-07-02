Ronnie L. Roden

1944-2020



On Wednesday, June 24, Ronnie Roden, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 75. Ronnie was in management/sales of industrial plastics for 40 years. He was an avid baseball and football fan and loved playing golf. Ronnie was a master of trivia and lover of 50's and 60's music. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved people. He was a kind and caring man who never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of Spring TX, son Gregg Roden and wife, Suzanne of Frisco, Tx, daughter Lori Clifton and husband Scott of El Campo, TX and grandchildren, Reagan Dennis and husband Garrett , Ally Roden, Trent Roden and Ben Clifton. Ronnie is also survived by his brother Scott Roden of Cleburne, TX and wife Gay and nephew Lee Roden.

A funeral mass will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77070-3510.



