Ronnie L. Roden
1944 - 2020
On Wednesday, June 24, Ronnie Roden, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 75. Ronnie was in management/sales of industrial plastics for 40 years. He was an avid baseball and football fan and loved playing golf. Ronnie was a master of trivia and lover of 50's and 60's music. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved people. He was a kind and caring man who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of Spring TX, son Gregg Roden and wife, Suzanne of Frisco, Tx, daughter Lori Clifton and husband Scott of El Campo, TX and grandchildren, Reagan Dennis and husband Garrett , Ally Roden, Trent Roden and Ben Clifton. Ronnie is also survived by his brother Scott Roden of Cleburne, TX and wife Gay and nephew Lee Roden.
A funeral mass will be held on July 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77070-3510.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 30, 2020
Prayers for Ron and entire family. May our Lord wrap His loving arms around each of you. ✝❤
Shelley Vitopil Palmos
Family
June 29, 2020
Ronnie was such a genuine, kind person. The first time we met Ronnie he made us feel like we were family !! He was such a delightful person to be around. We dont think Ronnie ever met a stranger. We will surely miss Ronnie & his funny personality!!
Roy & Susan Baldridge
Friend
June 28, 2020
Barbara, Doris and I are saddened to learn of Ronnie's passing.
We enjoyed fun-filled golf trips as well as fun and taxing rounds of golf.
He was a good man and friend who will be missed.
You and your family are in our prayers.
Fricke Fricke
Friend
June 27, 2020
I met Ronnie about nine years ago when I joined the Gleannloch golf club. We played many rounds of golf
together and a lot of lunches. I considered Ronnie a good friend and a really great guy. I know the last year or
so, was a little tough on him, but we still corresponded thru email until recently. I will miss him.
Bud Foy
Friend
June 27, 2020
I will miss his interesting comments and that that slow Texas drawl on and off the golf course. Our sincere sympathy to all of his family. RIP Ron
Frank Schultz
Friend
June 27, 2020
Great friend and golfing buddy.
Fred & Fran Pontesso
Friend
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kenneth R Gossett
Classmate
