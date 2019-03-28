|
|
Ronnie Dale Rubit
1958-2019
Ronnie Dale Rubit 61, of Houston, TX; passed Mar. 24, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held 6:30PM Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 at Church of Christ 3201 N. Main St, Liberty, TX.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday Mar. 30, 2019 at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 1111 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be in Bingham Cemetery, Hardin, TX.
Cherishing his memories are 6 - brothers: Timmie, Curtis, L.J., Robert, Carl and Mike. As well as a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Proctor's Mortuary - Anahuac, is in charge of final arrangements, 518 Miller St. Anahuac, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019