Ronnie Dale Tyson
1943-2020
Ronnie Dale Tyson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Cypress, Tx. He was born on February 18, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Tx. After graduating from Wichita Falls High School, he served in the US Army for 2 years and was stationed in France. He retired as a Petro Chemical Piping Designer. He was an active member of Houston Brethren Church for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita of almost 36 years; his children Sharon Devall and son- in- law Mike, Susan Garza and son- in- law Armando, Adria Golden and son-in-law Dennis and Kevin Henderson; grandchildren, Kyle, Matthew and Jeffery Massey, Jared Garza, Sarah Conley, Chris Ottosen, Madilyn Henderson and Jayden Golden Selph; 7 great grandchildren; his brother Donald Tyson and family; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Ervin and Cassie Tyson and sisters Janet Griffith and Barbara Dorsey.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4 pm, funeral service at 5 pm, followed by meal and fellowship from 6-8 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home 9149 Hwy. 6 N, Houston, TX 77095.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020