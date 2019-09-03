Home

Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-4446
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
Roosevelt Jones


1932 - 2019
Roosevelt Jones Obituary
Roosevelt J. Jones
1932-2019
Dr. Roosevelt J. Jones, age 87, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Services for Roosevelt will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later time at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Please see the full obituary at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019
