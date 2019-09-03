|
Roosevelt J. Jones
1932-2019
Dr. Roosevelt J. Jones, age 87, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Services for Roosevelt will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later time at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Please see the full obituary at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019