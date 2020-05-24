ROSA SOSA RODRIGUEZ "La Reyna"

1934-2020

Rosa Sosa Rodriguez, was born on May 12, 1934 in San Angelo, Texas she entered into her heavenly resting home on May 10, 2020. Rosa lived in Katy, Texas with her daughter Sylvia & Son In-Law Joseph where she passed to her eternal home.

Rosa is proceeded in death by her father & mother Cleito and Soledad C. Sosa; and her siblings: Domingo Sosa, Maria S. Grimaldo, Jose Sosa, and Juan Sosa; proceeded in death by her Grandchildren: Rene Jr., Cynthia Ann Chavez and Charles Uresti. Leaving behind her only survivor sibling Sammy Sosa. Rosa had six (6) children with the eldest being Gloria Sanchez Gamez, Joe, Pauline, Linda Sanchez, Sylvia Sanchez Lopez and Janie Santana, and her 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren & numerous great great grandchildren.

Rosa enjoyed singing with different Mariachi groups in restaurants she was the live & glue to our family, a woman full of life with such a big heart always helping those in need. Our Mother (Rosa) was loved and respected by many.

Now as she lays to rest, we don't say Good-Bye but we say "We'll see you later" with so many wonderful memories of her in our hearts.

We Love You Momma.



