Rosa B. Waguespack

1927-2019

Rosa Breaud Waguespack, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully to our Father on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Rosa is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Waguespack and is survived by her three sons and one daughter, Lloyd Waguespack, Jr., spouse Sara, Gary Waguespack, spouse Jane, Gene Waguespack, spouse Diana, and Anne Hansel, spouse Gary, eight grandchildren, Lori Kern, spouse Chris, Tom Waguespack, spouse Dia, Stephen Waguespack, Kelly Waguespack Brueggen, spouse David, Bill Hansel, spouse Marianne, Lisa Waguespack, Jennifer Wood, spouse Matt, Paul Hansel, spouse Sara, one brother, Al Breaud and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by seven great grandchildren, Kaylee McPherson, Aiden Presas, Trevi and Nash Waguespack, Lezarae and T.J. Hansel all of Houston, Texas, and Grayson Hansel of Shreveport, LA. She is also preceded in death by her mother and father, Alfred and Elodie Breaud, three brothers and one sister, Clay Breaud, Roy Breaud, spouse Hilda, Claire Schexnayder, spouse Nelson, all of Vacherie, Louisiana, and Ed Breaud, spouse Ruth, of St. Louis, MO. and sister-in-law Barbara Breaud of Lewisville, TX. Rosa and Lloyd were seventh grade sweethearts, and were dedicated to one another for 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. She was a devoted wife and mother, who prioritized faith and family. She never tired of traveling the many miles to countless activities for her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. She ran a "tight ship," and taught her children the value of hard work and a commitment to the Catholic Faith. It was important to her that her children attend Catholic school, which each of them did for twelve years of their education. She believed that laughter was the best medicine in all things that challenge us in our lives, and taught her children to never feel sorry for themselves, but to pick themselves up and make a difference. She loved to travel, especially to visit family in Louisiana, and she enjoyed music and dancing. Rosa loved to craft, she was a brilliant seamstress and loved to crochet. She could look at an outfit or costume and re-create it without a pattern, and her grandchildren were often the beneficiaries of her Christmas stockings, Halloween costumes, pajamas, and crocheted angels. For the past three years Rosa lived in the Hamptons at Meadows Place and was cared for by many devoted nurses and aides and, as her health declined, a team of hospice nurses from Star of Texas Hospice were with her during her last hours of need, including one that prayed the rosary with her as she passed from this life to eternal life. The family is eternally grateful to all of these committed individuals that helped her find comfort and peace. An additional thanks to the Ministers of the Eucharist from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Forest Park Funeral Home at 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77077 on Wednesday, February 20, 2015 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with the wake service and holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 7720 Boone Road, Houston, Texas 77072, with Interment to be held immediately following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Rosa's honor to the Catholic Charities of Houston or religious . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary