Sister Rosalia

Purcell, C.V.I.

1922-2019

Sister Rosalia Purcell, C.V.I., died on May 20, 2019. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, to John and Maria Purcell on October 19, 1922. She was one of seven daughters.

On February 2, 1949, Sister Rosalia entered the Congregation of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in Houston, Texas, and made her final Profession of Vows on August 15, 1955. She received her elementary and high school education in Ireland and her BA degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and ME.d. from the University of Houston.

In her ministry, Sister Rosalia served as teacher and principal in elementary schools in three dioceses: Galveston-Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi. The schools included St. Joseph, Holy Name, St. Ambrose, St. Cecilia, Resurrection, St. Vincent de Paul (Houston), Assumption (Beaumont), and Sacred Heart (Rockport). She served as the principal of Incarnate Word Academy from 1998-2000 and as a member of the IWA Board of Advisors. She also served as the leader on a number of TEA Accreditation teams for Catholic schools. Sister Rosalia was dedicated to providing a strong Catholic school education to those entrusted to her care and put all of her energy in provide opportunities to have them succeed.

In her retirement years, she was able to focus more on her prayer life and community life. She loved music and played the violin and mandolin. She was proud of her Irish heritage and skillful in entertaining the Sisters with a well-presented Irish jig. She would often share stories of her childhood in Ireland and the many different humorous escapades in which she found herself. She loved life!

Her parents and five sisters preceded Sister Rosalia in death. She is survived by one sister, Rachel, who resides in England, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 p.m., followed by the Wake Service at Incarnate Word Convent, 3400 Bradford Street, Houston, Texas, 77025. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. at the convent Chapel on Friday, May 24, 2019. Rite of Committal will follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford Street, Houston, Texas, 77002.