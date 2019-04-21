|
|
Rosalie Dibello
Cotrone
1925-2019
Rosalie Dibello Cotrone, 93, of Houston, Texas entered eternal life on April 17, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1925, to Frank and Katherine Farina Dibello.
Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Katherine Farina Dibello, husband Louis Anthony Cotrone Jr., son Louis Anthony Cotrone III, son Frank Anthony Cotrone, and sister Josephine Salvato.
Rosalie is survived by daughter Lucille Cotrone; daughter-in-law Cynthia Cotrone; grandchildren Jennifer Ryan and husband Mark, Natalie Hobock, Angie Avery and husband Chris, Louis Cotrone, and Valerie Cotrone and fiancé Raul Fonseca; great-grandson Conner Snow; siblings Joe Dibello and wife Mary Ann, Sam Dibello and wife Frances, Mary Dibello, and Frank Dibello and wife Connie; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services for Rosalie will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas. Visitation will be from 5 pm – 7 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with a Rosary Service to begin at 6 pm. The funeral will be at 11 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019