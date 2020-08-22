Rosalind Williams1929-2020Rosalind J. Williams passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1929 in Prairie View, Texas. She graduated from Prairie View A&M University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. She continued her education and attended Texas Southern University where she received a Master of Science degree. She pursued additional study at the University of California in Santa Barbara California, Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York and Maritime College, in Bronx, New York. After 39 years of teaching she retired from the Houston Independent School District in 1991.Private Funeral Arrangements will be by invitation only and entrusted to Sugar Land, Mortuary, in Sugar Land, Texas on Monday, August 24, 2020. She will rest in peace at Forest Park Cemetery, in Houston, Texas.She was survived by her husband Charles E. Williams Sr., Stepchildren Hal Randy Williams, Lisa Williams Brown (Ricky), Gina Victor (Karl), Marsha McBeth (David), and a host of grandchildren, cousins, and dear friends.The Williams family would like to give special thanks to her caretakers:Lavern Freeman, Linette Williams, Suraya Momin and Tina Khan.