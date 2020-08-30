Sister Rosalita Weber, CCVI1933-2020Sister Rosalita Weber, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2020. May she now enjoy the joy of God's presence for all eternity.Sister Rosalita was born in Galveston, Texas to Lee Roy and Anastasia Scofelia Weber and was given the name of Anna Marie. On January 27, 1955, Anna Marie entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word at Villa de Matel, Houston, Texas and consecrated her life to God by Perpetual Profession of Vows on August 15, 1962.Sister Rosalita was trained in radiology at St. Mary's Infirmary, Galveston and the Institute for Radiologic Technologists in New Orleans. Sister Rosalita expressed her love for God and others through her attentive and compassionate service in various congregationally sponsored health care facilities: St. Mary Home, Lafayette, Louisiana; Schumpert Memorial Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana; St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas; St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, Louisiana; St. Joseph Villa, Salt Lake City, Utah; and St. Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles, Louisiana. She cared for the children of St. Mary's Orphanage, Galveston. Additionally, she generously served in various capacities within the Congregation: Local Superior at different convents, Vocation Director for the U.S.A., and General Secretary of the Congregation. During Sister Rosalita's later years, prayer and contemplation became her primary ministry.Sister Rosalita was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Danny Weber. She is survived by her sister-in-law Yvonne Weber of Galveston, Texas; nephew Danny Weber, Jr. of Galveston, Texas, and niece Stacey Rubio of Texas City, Texas. A special thank you is extended to all who cared for Sister Rosalita.Sister Rosalita's body will be received privately at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at: 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at: 10:30 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020. A private Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery.