Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay's Mortuary & Cremations
21929 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX 77450
281-CLAY-WAY
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Home MBC
3436 Rosalie St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roscoe Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roscoe Goodman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roscoe Goodman Obituary
Roscoe Goodman
1947-2019
Roscoe Goodman of Houston, TX, passed Monday, July 22, 2019. Born August 3, 1947, to Zelmo Goodman, Sr. and VeEtter Lee Bryan in Weimar, TX. Roscoe is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and his 5 children, Kevin, Cedric, Sheterra, Krishunda, Katrina, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Roscoe loved music, history, and family, and will be deeply missed. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10 – 10:55 a.m., and the Life Celebration service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Home MBC, 3436 Rosalie St. Houston, Texas, 77004. Interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery. Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations (Katy, TX) 281.CLAY.WAY (281-252-9929) ClaysMortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roscoe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now