Roscoe Goodman
1947-2019
Roscoe Goodman of Houston, TX, passed Monday, July 22, 2019. Born August 3, 1947, to Zelmo Goodman, Sr. and VeEtter Lee Bryan in Weimar, TX. Roscoe is survived by his wife, Marjorie, and his 5 children, Kevin, Cedric, Sheterra, Krishunda, Katrina, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Roscoe loved music, history, and family, and will be deeply missed. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10 – 10:55 a.m., and the Life Celebration service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Home MBC, 3436 Rosalie St. Houston, Texas, 77004. Interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery. Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations (Katy, TX) 281.CLAY.WAY (281-252-9929) ClaysMortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019