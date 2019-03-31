Rose Katherine Almquist Anderson

1922-2019

Rose Katherine Anderson, 96 passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Anderson, parents Arthur and Rosa Almquist, and siblings, Randy Almquist, Perle Greif and Gus Almquist. She is survived by her three children, Robert Anderson of Houston, Rodger and Tracy Anderson of Austin, Rory and David Brown of Southlake, and her six grandchildren, Jake, Hannah, Allie, Paige, Kate and Carly.

Rose was born on May 24, 1922 in Taylor, Texas to Arthur and Rosa Almquist. She grew up on the family farm in Hutto, Texas and was baptized and confirmed at Hutto Lutheran Church. After graduating from Hutto High School she attended Seton Nursing College in Austin, Texas. Upon graduation from Seton, she moved to Houston and began a career with Memorial Hermann Hospital, eventually becoming the Director of Nursing. She was a proud Alumni of the University of Houston, graduating in 1951, with a degree in Nursing. She accomplished this feat after several years by attending night classes, each day after a full-time work load at Hermann Hospital. On June 24, 1955, Rose married Clarence Raymond Anderson. They started their family and settled in the suburbs of Sharpstown. Rose then transferred from the Medical Center and joined the nursing staff at Memorial Southwest, working in the new born nursery. In 1977, she was instrumental in opening Memorial's new hospital on Beechnut Street. After many years of walking the halls in the hospital, Rose joined the pre-admitting department where she processed physician's orders and admitted patients into the hospital. She retired after forty plus years of nursing and is fondly remembered as a compassionate, professional caregiver.

Rose was not one to sit still for long. She was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of Christ The King Lutheran Church. She loved to participate in as many activities as she could and especially enjoyed spending every Thursday with her dear friends, the Piecemakers, as they sewed many beautiful quilts together. Rose also enjoyed the Silver Circle Group of Gethsemane Methodist Church, in Sharpstown, where they played games, made new friends and renewed relationships with acquaintances of years past. Rose was a founding member of the Linneas of Texas, a Swedish women's group, who maintained their Swedish heritage and helped young mothers with a variety of programs.

A visitation will be held on April 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St. Bellaire, TX 77401. Her funeral service will be held April 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2353 Rice Blvd. Houston 77005 with a reception to follow. Internment will follow at New Sweden Lutheran Cemetery, Manor, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church and/or the .