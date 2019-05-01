Rose Ann Nikolich Campbell

1929-2019

Rose Ann Nikolich Campbell died peacefully on Tuesday, the 30th of April 2019, surrounded by her loving family. "Nickie," as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born in Gebo, Wyoming, on the 10th of December 1929 to Annie Vukovich and Andria Nikolich. Throughout her upbringing, Nickie also lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as Placentia, and Baldwin Park, California where she graduated from Covina High School. Nickie went on to work as an airline stewardess for American Airlines.

Nickie married Stewart Campbell, on the 13th of November 1954 and moved to Houston, Texas for Stewart's career in the natural gas compression business. Nickie and Stewart raised their two daughters, Sherri and Carrie, in Houston, but they especially loved spending time on the Texas coast in Port O'Connor. Nickie enjoyed cooking delicious meals, playing tennis, watching college sports, and she was an exceptional seamstress.

After Stewart retired, he and Nickie traveled the world in search of world-record game fish. They fished the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Venezuela, Brazil, West Africa, the Canary Island, Madeira, Portugal and Australia. While her husband, Stewart, is considered by many to be one of the greatest anglers of all time, Nickie herself holds a world record for a 708-pound blue marlin she caught on 30-pound line in June 1996 in Madeira, Portugal. She was affectionately known as "Miss Nickie" aboard the Chunda and was considered to be an essential member of the team.

Nickie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stewart N. Campbell. Nickie is survived by her daughters Sherri Wood and Carrie Atmar; sons-in-law Dr. Pat Wood and Terry Atmar; and grandchildren Stewart Crawford and his wife, Kayla; Hallie McKee and her husband, Kevin; Jack Crawford, and Brian Wood; Erin Beckwith and her husband, John; Michael Atmar and his wife, Erin; and Marie Atmar. Additionally, Nickie is survived by her great-grandchildren Miller Beckwith, Bennett Beckwith, Case Atmar, and Declan Atmar. Nickie is also survived by her sister Marcia Friedly and her husband Philip of Menlo Park, California, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Mildred Hutchison, a long-time friend and loyal companion of the Campbell family for all of her loving service to Nickie over the years. The family would also like to thank Nickie's caregivers, especially Dorothy Scott, Imogene Randall, Donna Haynes, Erica Ogedengbe, Barbara Crawford, and Monique Spikes. Finally, the family would like to thank all of the fine nurses on the 15th and 23rd floors of St. Luke's Hospital.

A memorial service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 3rd of May, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Nickie's grandson, Michael Atmar, is to officiate. Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Grand Foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations in Nickie's name be directed to the Port O'Connor Library: Friends of the Port O'Connor Library, Inc., PO Box 497, Port O'Connor, TX, 77982. For online giving, please visit www.friendsofportoconnorlibrary.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019