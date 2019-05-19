Rose Blossom Wallach "Wally" Hochner

1921-2019

Rose Blossom Wallach "Wally" Hochner passed away peacefully on the morning of May 17. Born in St. Louis on July 8, 1921, Wally and her family moved to New York City when she was a young girl. She met her husband, Alex, when she was working as a leather smith in his factory. They were married for 47 years and had one son together.

Wally was both an artist and an adventurer. Together, she and Alex ran Astrid Corporation, a leather goods company that designed handbags and luggage adored by movie stars and featured in fashion magazines. They spent summers in upstate New York enjoying the outdoors and countless vacations deep sea fishing up and down the East Coast and in the Caribbean. Wally was a champion trap shooter, winning the New York State Ladies Championship in 1962. She also had an amazing talent for cooking which she passed on to her son.

Upon retirement, she and Alex moved to Florida where they lived until his passing in 1989. At that time, she came to Houston to be closer to her son and his family. She loved nothing more than sharing a meal and spending time with her loved ones, and particularly delighted in watching her great-grandsons play. The family will gather privately to celebrate her life with love, laughter and lots of great food.

Wally was preceded in death by her husband Alex Hochner Sr. She is survived by her son Alex Hochner, Jr., granddaughter Rose Hochner Nelson and her husband Robert Victor Nelson III, grandson Alex Hochner III and his wife Katherine Dalio Hochner, and great-grandsons Lee Cullen Hochner and Owen Alex Hochner. The family is deeply appreciative of the excellent care provided by Dr. Carmel Dyer, the Gardens of Bellaire and Bluebonnet Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be made to the Center for Senior Medicine, UTHealth Office of Development, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251.