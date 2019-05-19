Rose Lee Link

1940-2019

Rose Lee Link passed away on May 16, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family. Born in New Britain, CT, she was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School and Central Connecticut State College. She was a school teacher in San Antonio and Berlin, CT before staying at home to raise her cherished son, Richard. When he left to attend Yale, she returned to work at Burritt Mutual Savings Bank, starting as a bank teller but quickly rising to be a Financial Advisor. She was an exceptional quilter, cook and baker, and kept an immaculate home. But what she loved the most was taking walks with her husband, Richard, working on projects with her son, and watching her grandchildren, Kyra and Jack, in their numerous performances on stage. She loved every moment with her grandchildren, and they loved her back with their whole hearts. She will be missed enormously. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 57 years, Richard, sister Lauren Cronkhite, son Richard, his wife Andrea, and two adored grandchildren, Kyra and Jack. She is also survived by loving nephews, Greg and Chris Cronkhite and their wives, Becky and Carolyn, and their children.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nora's Home, 8300 El Rio St., Houston, TX 77054.