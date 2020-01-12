Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
11720 Joan of Arc
Houston, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Pustejovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Pustejovsky


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Pustejovsky Obituary
Rose Pustejovsky
1926-2020
Rose Pustejovsky, 93, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1926 in Thurber, Texas to Joseph and Mary Kostiha. The family later moved to Strawn, Texas where the homestead still remains. Rose left Strawn to begin her career in Fort Worth, Texas. She worked there for three years before moving to Houston, Texas. She met her husband, Emery Pustejovsky, where they became members of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in 1955. They were married for 53 1/2 years before the passing of her loving husband, Emery.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Joe, Frank, Walter and Steve Kostiha and sister Josephine Repal. Rose is survived by her two sons, Emery Pustejovsky, Jr. and wife Debbie and Ed Pustejovsky and wife Marianne. Grandchildren Lindsay Burnell and husband Todd, Ashley Evans and husband Mike, Arley Kocher and husband Brandon and Parker Pustejovsky and fiancé Laura Paonessa. Great-grand children Cash and Emery Kate Burnell, Jonah and Lola Cote, Owen Evans, Eddie Lane and Cal Kocher, sisters Mary Kristynik and Angie Yordanoff.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at Earthman Funeral Chapel at 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, Texas 77024. Graveside Service will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079. Reception will follow graveside at St. Cecilia Catholic Church by police escorts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -