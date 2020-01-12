|
|
Rose Pustejovsky
1926-2020
Rose Pustejovsky, 93, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1926 in Thurber, Texas to Joseph and Mary Kostiha. The family later moved to Strawn, Texas where the homestead still remains. Rose left Strawn to begin her career in Fort Worth, Texas. She worked there for three years before moving to Houston, Texas. She met her husband, Emery Pustejovsky, where they became members of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in 1955. They were married for 53 1/2 years before the passing of her loving husband, Emery.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Joe, Frank, Walter and Steve Kostiha and sister Josephine Repal. Rose is survived by her two sons, Emery Pustejovsky, Jr. and wife Debbie and Ed Pustejovsky and wife Marianne. Grandchildren Lindsay Burnell and husband Todd, Ashley Evans and husband Mike, Arley Kocher and husband Brandon and Parker Pustejovsky and fiancé Laura Paonessa. Great-grand children Cash and Emery Kate Burnell, Jonah and Lola Cote, Owen Evans, Eddie Lane and Cal Kocher, sisters Mary Kristynik and Angie Yordanoff.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at Earthman Funeral Chapel at 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, Texas 77024. Graveside Service will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079. Reception will follow graveside at St. Cecilia Catholic Church by police escorts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020