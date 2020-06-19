Rose Wilson
1932-2020
ROSE WILSON, passed away May 29, 2020. A (walk-through) viewing will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday June 19, 2020 in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison, 4918 MLK. A Rosary will be held @ 10:30 am & followed by A Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.