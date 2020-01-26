|
Rosella Alcala
1949-2020
Rosella Alcala (Rosie, to those who loved her well) peacefully took her last breath on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She spent her last days full of assurance that she was loved and was going home to heaven. Rosie was born on July 22, 1949 in San Angelo, TX. She was the oldest of five siblings, a role she proudly held. Rosie was always the first to joke about her (lack of) height, but what she lacked in height, she made up for in personality.
Rosie graduated from Midland Lee High School in Midland, TX. She attended East Texas State University and earned a bachelor's degree. Later in life, Rosie earned a master's degree in library science, and had a long career as a corporate librarian.
In 1974, Rosie married Richard Tigert. They enjoyed life together in Galveston, TX. Years later, she married Edwin Myers Tripp (Ed). Rosie and Ed were married for 30 years until his passing in April 2014. Rosie was an active member of St. Edith Stein Catholic Church and was passionate about teaching RCIA classes. She loved her faith and was proud to share it.
Loved ones eager to welcome Rosie home include her parents, Yrineo Torres Alcala and Diamantina Alcala, husband Ed Tripp, and brother-in-law Rick Brown. Those left to celebrate her memory include her stepdaughter Danielle Mitchell and husband David Mitchell of Sinton, TX, and their daughter Marisela Balvantin; and stepson Michael Tripp, his wife Nan, and their son Roman Tripp of Dickinson, TX. Siblings include Martha Alcala of Midland, TX; Cecilia Wright and husband Chris, of Port Angeles, Washington; Linda Brown of Midland, TX; and Gerard Alcala and wife Linda Harty of Austin, TX. Nephews and nieces include Sam Wright of Oakland, CA; Nick Brown of Odessa, TX; Marissa Hoelscher of Lubbock, TX; and Elena Alcala of Austin, TX. Their families, including numerous great-nieces and nephews, will carry on the tradition of "playing puzzle" in her honor.
Visitation will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5pm – 8pm, with the rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11am at St. Edith Stein in Katy, TX. Interment will be a family event at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery where Rosie will rest with her late husband. Pallbearers include Nick Brown, Sam Wright, Richard Hannum, Jim Moore, and Gerard Alcala.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to those who have loved and cared for Rosie during the past few years. She fought long and hard, and we feel certain that she was greeted with the words "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020