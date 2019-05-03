Rosemary Beck

1933-2019

Rosemary Beck, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 27th of April 2019. She was 86 years of age.

Rose was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on the 17th of April 1933, to Marcus Paul and Julia Irene O'Malley.

Rose graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, Class of 1952, in Los Angeles, California, and in 1955 from the Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing in Warren, Ohio.

Rose married David Beck on the 10th of January 1956 and lived in Warren until 1977 when they moved to Houston.

Rose displayed a life-long commitment for caring for others, to both her family and her profession as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years.

She had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories, travelling and dancing.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband David; her parents; her daughter, Nancy Beck-Deane; her son-in-law, John Deane; her sister, Nancy Beasley; and her brother, John O'Malley. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Beck, granddaughter, Annie Beck, both of Sugar Land, daughter Diane Lewis & her husband Gregg; grandsons, Nick, Andy and Dan Lewis, all of Rome, Georgia; and brother, Mark O'Malley of Girard, Ohio.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from half-past two o'clock until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 5th of May, in the Grand Foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at two o'clock in the Jasek Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 6th of May, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Fr. David Zapalac, CSB, is to celebrate.

Honored to serve as casket bearers during the services are Doug Bauer, Ray Gonzalez, Justin Keiter, Andy Lewis, Dan Lewis, Nick Lewis, Michael McSpadden and Joe Verdin.

The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contribution in her name be directed to the John H. and Nancy Beck Deane Memorial Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation , 515 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 1000, Houston, TX, 77027.

